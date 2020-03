Daily Sun has obtained a video of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi leaving the Emir’s palace in Kano earlier today.

Sanusi, as Sanusi II, was dethroned as the Emir of Kano earlier today by the unanimous decision of the Kano State Executive Council. He has since been succeeded by Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi had been Emir since 2014.