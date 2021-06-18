The Nigeria Football Federation and Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited on Thursday in Lagos signed a contractual agreement that immediately made Reckitt’s product, Dettol the Official Hygiene Partner of the Super Eagles.

At a ceremony inside the Studio2 of HotSports Media Group in Oregun, Akbar Ali Sha, General Manager of Reckitt Benckiser in Sub-Sahara Africa, described the union between the Football House and his company as a ‘historical moment’, insisting the agreement aligned firmly with the firm’s purpose, which is “to protect, heal and to nurture in relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.” In this spirit, Dettol is primed to provide hygiene protection for the Super Eagles at every turn before and after every of their matches on the road to and at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon next year summer, and on the road to and at the FIFA World Cup finals taking place in Qatar at the end of next year.