Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Dettol has donated cartons of its antiseptic liquid and anti-bacterial soap to Kano state government as part of measures to enhance hygiene and contain community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in the state.

Expectedly, the hygiene products would be used to assist the most vulnerable groups within the state, as they make efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The General Manager, Reckitt Benckiser (Nigeria), Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said the company has a critical role to play in promoting hygiene in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“We are committed to enhancing personal hygiene through the provision of products which can break the chain of infection. Simple steps such as frequent hand washing will aid efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the rapid spread of the virus. We would continue to support the Federal and States Government, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

At the presentation of the hygiene products, Chairman of the Kano State COVID-19 fund raising committee, Prof. Mohammed Yahuza Bello, assured the company that the products would be distributed justly across the state, in addition to other enlightenment programmes that would, expectedly, help to contain the ongoing spread of COVlD-l9 in the state and beyond.

He said the items would be distributed to 50,000 households of poorest of the poor across the 44 Local Government Areas.

Dettol, through its Dettol Clean Naija Initiative, a national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to drive good hygiene habit and reduce hygiene related mortality, has been at the forefront of sensitization programmes to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.