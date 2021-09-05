The official hygiene partner of the Super Eagles, Dettol, ensured the locker rooms and all surrounding areas in the stadium were sanitised and germ-free as they went neck to neck with Liberia’s Lone Stars in a match many will describe as a commanding victory for Nigeria.

The brand worked with the NFF and the management of the Teslim Balogun Stadium to sanitise the surfaces, and provide cool branded hygiene kits for the football players and officials to ensure that a high hygiene regimen was maintained on and off the pitch.

Safety ambassadors enlightening spectators on how to stay germ-free

As the Super Eagles secured a comfortable first-leg 2-0 win at home against the Lone Stars, excited fans were reminded about health and hygiene by the amiable safety ambassadors across the stadium.

Dettol is leveraging Nigerians’ love for football to improve their health and hygiene consciousness.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.