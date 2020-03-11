Emma Jemegah

Former Delta Force of Asaba coach, Emmanuel Deutsch has disclosed that Abia Warriors of Umuahia owes him N1.5million.

The gaffer parted ways with the Nigeria Professional Football League side, on Monday February 17, 2020, after the team lost a local derby 1-4 to Enyimba Int’l Football Club at home.

Deutsch was on N1.1 million per month contract following his second coming as head coach.

Abia Warriors owes Deutsch 10 match bonuses N400, 000, and he is yet to receive his February salary.

The Cameroonian tactician threatened to take his case to the League Management Company (LMC), and the Nigeria Football Coaches Association for arbitration if Abia Warriors don’t pay up.

“I’ve been patient for a long time, giving them enough time to look for my money, but it appears as though they just don’t want to pay me, and if the situation does not change soon, I will involve LMC and NFCA for help,” the former Heartland coach told Daily Sunsport/Sporting Sun.

The coach has said he is very disappointed he is owed by Abia Warriors despite doing everything to save the team from relegation last season, describing it as his worst experience since he has been handling Nigeria clubs.

“I’ve never had this kind of experience before. It makes me feel I am not being appreciated. I need to be respected by getting paid my debts.”

Deutsch said further that he has informed the Consulate of Cameroon in Calabar about the unfortunate treatment by Abia Warriors.

“As a foreigner, I have my work permit and I can’t have my family in Cameroon and I will be in debt because I have not been paid my 10-match bonus and February salary.”