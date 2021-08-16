Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has said that the seeming worthlessness and lack of respect for sanctity of human life in Nigeria has become a major cause of worry needing desperate attention.

Kunini who said this in a phone interview with Daily Sun in reaction to recent spate of senseless killings across the country noted that the country is dangerously tilting on the verge of a total collapse.

The Speaker said that “the continued senseless killings of people across the country is terribly worrisome. The life of an average Nigerian seems to be worth nothing at all. Life is already extremely difficult for an average Nigerian due to the present economic situation of the country. Surviving alone is tough.

“For those of us in government with your ears on the ground, the continued news of wasted lives across the country is worrisome. We have a government. We are not a bunch of outlaws living in a lawless places. There is a government that should rise to it’s responsibility. Even countries where outlaws have taken over the reigns of power are not experiencing such widespread insecurity.

“As a people, I think it is very important that we set aside our differences, embrace our uniqueness and have respect for the sanctity of human lives. The situation is already very bad but not too late yet. However, if this ugly trend is not checked now, we may be on the path to total destruction. It is as if we are on the verge of a dangerously irreversible plunge down a dark pit and we must stop it now before it is too late. Our strength is in our together and we must not allow injustice, nepotism, greed and other vices to tear us apart” Kunini said.

Kunini urged youths to engage in productive ventures that would empower and make them self reliant rather than making themselves into thugs and agents of evil and destruction.