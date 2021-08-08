BY PHILIP NWOSU

The authorities of the Nigerian Army have tasked training institutions within the force to continue to come up with more innovative ideas that would assist the force in addressing the myriads of security challenges confronting the country.

According to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, the Nigerian Army needs new strategies to sustain the successes gained against insurgents, and also to reinvigorate national efforts towards resolving the herders/farmers conflicts as well as other criminalities in Nigeria.

General Yahaya spoke at the weekend during the graduation ceremony of 29 officers from the Logistics Staff Course 18/2021 of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics in Lagos, saying that the influence of logistics in modern theatres of military operations cannot be over emphasized, especially as Logistics is known to dictate the outcome of major military campaigns throughout the history of war.

General Yahaya was represented at the occasion by Major General Major General Omotomilola Akintade who quoted the vision of the Army Chief which is to have a professional Nigerian Army that is ready to accomplish assigned tasks within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria, added that the vision, is hinged on 4 pillars namely; professionalism, readiness, sound administration and cooperation.

The Army Chief charged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain vigilant, observe the rule of law, as well as the rules of engagement in all their activities, bearing in mind that the entire Nigerian citizenry, and indeed the global community are watching.

While commending the Nigerian Army College of Logistics for churning out officers with sound logistics training, the Chief of Army Staff said the establishment of NACOL to produce skillful logisticians for the Nigerian Army is thus a key part of the force’s approach towards meeting this operational requirement and ensuring the provision of sound logistics support for its forces.

His words: “The influence of logistics in modern theatres of military operations cannot be over emphasized. Logistics has been known to dictate the outcome of major military campaigns throughout the history of war.

“It is therefore expedient that this all important aspect of military operations receives the high level of attention which it deserves in the NA.

“Therefore, the management of the NA logistics support architecture requires the right level of skilled manpower which NACOL is efficiently providing.

“To this end, our training regimes have been structured to address these threats particularly in the North East where we are the ongoing operation HADIN KAI.

“ The NA has also continued to conduct several training exercises and operations in other geopolitical zones to address the various threats to national security there.

Earlier, the Commandant of the NACOL, Major General Martin Enendu said the Logistics Staff Course is designed to train middle cadre officers in the preparation and execution of logistics plans in support of formations up to corps level in the NA. The College achieves this by developing the understanding of the students in the application of modern strategic management concepts appropriate to defence logistics, as well as improving their professional skills in the acquisition of military hardware towards planning and providing efficient logistics support for the Nigerian Army, and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.