By Omodele Adigun

The CEO, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, has challenged Nigerian youths to develop strong national character anchored on courage, commitment and conviction in their pursuit of self-development and career growth.

Olaoye, who spoke along with other key national thought leaders at the first-ever National Youth Conference which took place at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, noted that Nigeria is blessed with a huge population of hard-working, creative and innovative youths who can make a huge difference when their energies are well channeled to productive enterprise.

According to the Halogen boss, “To create an inclusive environment for the Nigerian youth to thrive, leaders at all levels must show commitment, integrity and embrace innovation.

“The youths themselves, said Olaoye, must understand that building a life of purpose requires self-awareness, commitment, and conviction.”

He added that respect should be earned by the youth and sustained through economic capacity, cultural depth, innovation, accomplishment, and exemplary conduct in all aspects of life.

Olaoye told the youths, who were drawn from all walks of life that despite challenges in the economy, there are exciting opportunities to be explored by enterprising and goal-oriented youth in new frontiers of technology and in a new open and connected world where traditional borders are no longer a barrier to advancement.

The Halogen boss, after his speech to the youth, announced a youth empowerment scheme in which Halogen will be sponsoring a national cyber security competition amongst the youth in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development. He noted that Halogen had employed thousands of youths in the area of technology, telematics, access control, engineering and technical installations among other opportunities offered by Halogen Group.

