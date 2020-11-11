Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected] 08063768550, 07054965005

The executive vice chairman of the National e-Goverment Strategies Limited (NeGSt) and mastermind of e-goverment Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (TAS) project, Mr. Felix Obada, has stated that Nigeria is well positioned to develop a formidable digital economy estimated to yield approximately $1 trillion.

National eGovernment Strategies Limited (NeGSt) is a wholly private sector-driven outfit mandated to implement electronic governance in Nigeria.

Obada made the revelation during the eGoverment TAS event held virtually on Monday with theme, Rollout of Transparency Accountability and Sustainability Digital Tool.

According to him, the country presently ranks among the 7th most populous country globally and is projected to be the world’s third with an estimated population of 402 million people by 2050 (U.S Census Bureau) and this put the country in a better position to develop a formidable Digital economy.

However, he lamented that corruption has remained an albatross on the neck of Nigeria.

Obada elucidated further on impact of corruption on Nigeria quoting a report that has it that, Nigeria is struggling with illicit financial flows(IFF), making successive budget implementation a near impossibility over the past 15 years. “By the current exchange rate of N381 to the dollar, the country’s cumulative budget from 2004-2017 stood at approximately N60 trillion, while about N103 trillion was stolen in illicit transfers.”

Reversing this trend, “digitization must therefore become topmost priority of every Nigerian”, he said.

He pointed out that it was the reason for the development of the Transparency Accountability and Sustainability idea, a digital tool designed to eliminate corruption, improve efficiency, create employment pervasively and eventually treblethe size of the Nigerian economy.

Continuing, NeGt EVC explained that the promoters of NeGSt pioneered the entrance of Nigeria into the Space Science and Technology arena with the successful development and launch of the NigeriaSat-1 Low Earth Orbit Satellite, in September 2003

“Subsequent development in the arena also paved the way for the launch of the Nigeria’s telecommunications satellites both of which have combined togive Nigeria an“eye” and an “ear” in the orbit, an epoch-making achievement which helped ensure the movement of

Nigeria from analogue to digital technology. Same promoters are now poised to give Nigeria a ‘’voice’’ in the orbit, with a view to completing the third leg of the tripod.

After a successful pilot project, NeGSt is set to boldly fulfill its mandate and help Nigeria address endemic corruption and inefficiency in the ernment services with the launch of TAS.

Working with the present generation of young, energetic and talented Nigerians, NeGSt is ready to replicate the template of the highly successful pilot project and help government and the people of Nigeria to do away with corruption and inefficiency in government businesses across the board. We therefore call for

calm and solicit the co-operation of all and sundry to work with us in an orderly manner to change Nigeria’s sordid narrative permanently for the profit of all.”