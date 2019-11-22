Nigerians wishing to build houses in value areas and undulating parcel of land have been advised to bear in mind that climate change has come to stay. They said that those who build in less swamp areas and those who reclaimed or sand filled swampy areas should be careful not to put their swates to waste.

Speaking to PropertyMart on changes brought about by climate change on property development in Nigeria, Mrs. Rukiyatu Oladeinde, a professional surveyor said that those houses pulled down by flood this year, should be removed and not rebuilt again.

According to her, climate change has come to stay. “Farmers whose crops were destroyed by flood this year should know that if they cultivate the same area next year without being timely to run off the flood, they may have to cry again. People should learn their lessons. Anyone who fails to take correction from the experience of the recent past is like a library without books. You should learn from experience because if you are able to get free this year, the tendency that you will be free next year with the same change in climate is just fifty-fifty.

“Nigeria thrives on two major sectors. Petroleum and agriculture, making the country highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Nigeria is also a thriving market for fairly used or old vehicles from other countries and these vehicles emit huge volumes of carbon into the atmosphere, making automobiles a major source of air pollution in the urban areas. Also, motorcycle riders in Nigeria add engine oil to their petrol, and this turns the petrol into gasoline, which emits more carbons.

“Added to these, is the issue of gas flaring. Worse still, inadequate and epileptic supply of electricity by the distribution companies forces people to use diesel or fuel power generators, which emit carbons in large quantities into the atmosphere. In the rural areas, major activities that contribute to climate change include bush burning, illegal felling of trees, a means of livelihood for the production of fuel wood and charcoal,”she noted.

Aso commenting, Mr. Andre’ Mabinton a property developer, said the effect of climate change should be of concern to everybody. He said that whenever rain falls, it creates natural denudation that erodes the top soil. He said, “these expose the soil to direct harshness of the sun, which dries up the micro nutrients in the soil and slows or totally stops the growth of the plants. Uncoordinated disposal of refuse and other activities that expose farmlands, residential areas and the atmosphere to degradation also contribute to climate change. As such, Nigerians should prepare for more deadly effects of climate change, which could lead to rise in the cases of illness and death, even if most nations are able to contain global warming at agreed-upon levels.