Praising God is a familiar refrain in the scripture. People of God are often called to praise God with different instruments and for different reasons. For example, Psalm 150 says; “Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power. Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness. Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltery and harp. Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise him upon the loud cymbals: praise him upon the high sounding cymbals. Let every thing that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.”

God owns all things including us and that is why His praise must always resound on our lips. It is instructive to state that one of the reasons for our existence is to praise God. Isaiah 43:21, “This people have I formed for myself; they shall shew forth my praise.” If you consider yourself formed or created by God then God expects you to offer sacrifice of praise to Him at all times. Praising God is one of the privileges we have as humans and we must exploit it to the fullest. As believers, God has called us to a peculiar relationship with Him (Exodus 19:4-6; 1 Peter 2:9). Praise is a means to maintain the bond.

God has also made available to us innumerable blessings through Christ (Ephesians 1:3) leading us on the path of greater heights and unqualified, resounding success as we walk with Him on this side of life. The path of the just shines (Proverbs 4:18) bringing believers into the experience of new or greater heights. A life of praise – that is praise of God endears us to this glorious experience, the experience of new heights.

Force is the strong effect or influence of something. It is the authority or power of bringing something about. Force causes things to change or move and it is through the force of praise (among other conditions) that God wants to bring us into the experience of new heights or promotion. As Christians, we must be committed to offering praises to God on a regular and consistent basis if we are to enjoy His blessings. For failure to explore the power of praise, many people have lost what would have been great victories.

What strength is derived from praise?

Grace provokes the presence of God. It is an invitation to God for Him to step into our situation and deal with issues of our lives. God inhabits the praises of His people (Psalm 22:3). At the dedication of the temple built by King Solomon for the name of the Lord, the presence of God was heavily noticed as the people offered genuine praise unto God (1 Kings 8). Also, when King Jehoshaphat was confronted and invaded by the Moabites, Ammonites among others, the people of God looked up to God in praises and worship and the result was instant and supernatural defeat of their enemies. In the New Testament, we also saw the force of praise accomplishing great deliverance for God’s people. Having been charged and thrust into the inner prison, Paul and Silas prayed and sang praises to Jehovah. The high praises of the duo attracted God’s attention, culminating in their release and escape from the tightly-locked and guarded prison doors (Acts 16:16-26).

Praising and worshipping God in the right atmosphere will make God to come down to us. The Bible enjoins us to speak to ourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in our hearts to the Lord (Ephesians 5:29). Doing this will not only mean that we are obeying the scriptures, it will also give us access to enjoy the limitless blessings in the presence of God. As we go along in life, expecting success in various facets of our existence, praise which is comely for the upright (Psalm 33:1) should be our lifestyle.

Conclusion

As products of God’s creative power, we are commanded to praise God our Maker. A perpetual life of praise places us in the position of enjoying God’s limitless blessings.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

