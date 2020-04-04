You are the Secretary of your church, and your wife attended its employment interview. If she asks you how she fared, and you tell her that there was a way you did it for her to get the job. She will be glad but will never trust you again. When you have an issue with her, she is worried as you have your way of handling things to your favour. How can a wife trust a man that sleeps with their maid? A wife caught Uncle pantin-hand before the maid. It is however, painful if a trustworthy partner is not trusted by the spouse. Do you know that somebody can hire a maid to tell her Madam that her husband slept with her? What will you do if you were the wife? This is why we must know our spouse very well.

There is no acceptable excuse for committing adultery. If Joseph could resist the amorous wife of Portipher, there is no rea- son why someone will succumb to that temptation. God only, knows the extent she went in enticing him. Joseph must have known what he would gain if he compromised, yet, he ran away, choosing to please God. God raised him far beyond Portipher and any person in the realm, except Pharaoh. We must learn from this, as we do not know God’s plan for us.