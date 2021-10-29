From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs Maria Edeko, yesterday, said that the development of State Action Plan (SAP), will help complement the effort of the ministry in promoting the wellbeing of women and girl-child in the state.

She said this in Benin during a 3- day workshop organized by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) with support from the Norwegian Government.

Mrs Edeko, represented by Eseosa Onebamoi, said the state governor does not toil with the issues of women and girl-child in the state, stressing that is the reason he has given them the needed attention in his government.

Speaking on Inclusivity and Peace Building: Development of Edo State Action Plan on UNSCR 1325, a Peacebuilding Consultant and Executive Director of Global Peace Development, Ebruke Onajite Esike said “Peacebuilding is any activity that contributes to the construction of durable peace structures regardless of which phase of the conflict is, and where it occured in”.

He also added that peacebuilding can be arrived at before, during, and after violence.

Mr. Esike said the reason for developing Edo State SAP on UNSCR 1325 include: “to break the culture of silence; to mitigate human rights violations meted on women and girls; ensuring equality and visibility of women and girls; eliminating exclusion of women and girls of women from governance and peace building platforms at the community, local, state and national levels; to enable a structure for rehabilitation, and post conflict reconstruction”,

The peacebuilding consultant said Edo SAP is to be built around UNSCR 1325 which include: prevention, management, and resolution; participation of women in decision making; protection of rights and needs of women/prosecution; rehabilitation, reintegration, and post-conflict reconstruction; and promotion of peace and security.

