From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, Major Gen. Jamil Sarham, has said that the development of the solid minerals sector will reduce the over dependence of Nigeria on oil.

Sarham disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos while signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) for the establishment of academic and scholarly comprehensive linkages held at the NNDC Jos, Plateau State.

“With the abundant solid minerals in the nation, there is no need to rely solely on oil which is gradually fizzling out”. He noted that the gesture was imperative as the NDA has reached an advanced stage for the establishment of a centre for research in solid minerals to reduce over reliance on the oil sector.

Represented by the Deputy Commandant of the Academy, Air Vice Marshall Ibrahim Ali, Sarham noted that the Academy has been offering many courses in different fields, hence the need to collaborate with various institutions.

He noted that the partnership would be reviewed from time to time to boost the technological and socio-economic development of the country.

The Director General of NMDC, Professor Linus Asuquo, said the centre was well equipped to compliment NDA’s efforts in the educational training of cadet officers in engineering and physical sciences, especially in metallurgy, minerals technology, analytical services, environmental studies, among others.

“NMDC has been training students of institutions of higher learning in the country in various fields of technology under the federal government’s Industrial Training Fund (ITF) programme. The center also serves as a laboratory to some universities and Polytechnics that do not have established laboratory infrastructure for accreditation by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) or the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) as the case may be.

“The function of the center is to undertake examination and evaluation of mineral samples for the purpose of ascertaining the mineral species contained therein. We also carry out liberation studies, characterization and identification of ores and other mineral species, so as to release their valuable grain constituents for industrial use.

“Additionally, we carry out applied research and develop both conventional and new refractory products using indigenous mineral raw materials, among others,” he said.