Donald Trump left the White House for the final time as president Wednesday morning, snubbing President-elect Joe Biden ’s inauguration as he officially ended a term as president of the most powerful country in the world.

Trump boarded Marine One at the White House with plans to depart the nation’s capital using Air Force One — while he still can — to travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida before Biden was to be sworn in at noon. He’s scheduled to land in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m., with just one hour left in his presidency.