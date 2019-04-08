One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has renewed its partnership with the Okpekpe international 10km road race.

The bank, founded in 2014 and which focuses on alleviating financing constraints faced by MSMEs and small corporations in Nigeria through the provision of financing and partial credit guarantees first came on board the Okpekpe train last year and, according to Zack Amodu, the race’s director of organisation, DBN has renewed its commitment to this year’s race as well.

‘We are delighted that DBN, a leading financial institution in Nigeria has decided to renew its commitment with us as a big friend of the first road race in Nigeria to be granted a label status (bronze label in 2015) by the International Associations of Athletics Federations (IAAF)

‘Last year DBN signed on with us and made history as one of the socially responsible companies to associate with the race which added another first as the only road race in West Africa to be granted a silver label status. It was a big honour to Nigeria and we are glad God used Pamodzi Sports Marketing again to market Nigeria to the outside world as a safe place to be and a sporting destination of choice,” said Amodu who reveals the bank will offer cash support towards the successful organisation of the race.

‘Our partnership with DBN, Nigeria’s primary development finance institution promoting growth and sustainability is unique because like the Okpekpe race, the bank is also making giants leaps in its area of business. Just last October, DBN became the newest member of the SME Finance Forum, a global membership network that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs.