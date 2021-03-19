From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

An humanitarian organisation, PLAN International, has flagged off training of secondary school students in 14 public schools in Borno to support children education.

Project Manager, Mr Believe Eke, in a remark at the flag off of the training in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, said the project was funded by the European Union (EU) under the Response Support for Resilience and Recovery programme.

Eke explained that the project was aimed at building the capacity of the students in Borno in small-scale farming to support their education affected by over a decade of insurgency.

“The project is basically for education but it has an agriculture component. We expect the students to grow what they eat. It is gardening to supplement feeding for the students. With this project, they will be able to support their education sector will be able to support their education,” he explained.

He said the organisation targets 14 schools within Maiduguri Metropolis and its neighbour, Konduga Local Government. He said the organisation was collaborating with the State Universal Basic Education Board.

Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Bulama Gana promised government support for the project. He asked principals of the selected schools to ensure the project succeed.