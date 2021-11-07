From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The new Garkuwan Kabi and Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO), Engr. Garba Haruna has promised to continue to work very hard for the development of Argungu Emirate in particular, Kebbi State and the Nigeria as a whole.

Haruna stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after being turbanned as the new Garkuwan Kabi in Argungu by the Emir of Argungu,Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The CEO of KAEDCO reaffirmed his commitment to work with all sons and daughters as well as friends of the Emirate to bring rapid development to the people.

According to him, “the Garkuwa Foundation which has been set up,shall continue to provide support and empowerment to the youth, women and other vulnerable members of the society.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

” The Foundation shall commit resources to support the educational aspirations, creation of direct and indirect employment, skills acquisition and other development aspirations of the teaming youth in the Emirate”.

The new Garkuwan Kabi was turbanned along side the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal as Ganuwan Kabi and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu as Kibiyan Kabi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .