From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Prof Jeffrey Barminas, has said that his agency which is pioneering chemical technology in Nigeria is crucial in generating economic and societal benefits to Nigeria.

Prof Barminas said this at the Chemical Technology special day at the ongoing STI EXPO in Eagle Square Abuja.

The Theme of the Chemical Day is “Sustaining Chemical Technology for National Economic Development”.

Prof Barminas the agency’s strength and visibility in the development of indigenous chemical technology will benefit the nation economically.

In his words, “our strength and visibility in the development of indigenous technologies in the chemical sector is an asset that could bring jobs and import substitution as well as attract significant inward investment in areas such as agro-processing, light manufacturing, energy, environment, health etc.

He further informed stakeholders present that the EXPO is an investor/inventor forum, enabling discussion on how best to deliver sustainable long-term growth for the Chemical Industry in the country.

While giving his address, Prof Barminas said “Smart new strategies for designing, producing and using safer chemicals to minimise risks and prevent pollution is a priority as captured in our mandate.”

Earlier in a goodwill message, Prof Yemi Gbadegesin the Director-General of Nigerian Institute of Laboratory Science Technology (NILST), hailed the efforts of the Institute and promised to collaborate further, in order to achieve more results.