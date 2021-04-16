By Maduka Nweke

The Kosofe Model City unveiled recently by the Lagos State government will help to propel the state’s economy to greater heights. The city, when completed, would also provide lasting and pragmatic solutions to traffic congestion, flooding, among others, in that area.

While unveiling the Model City Plan, during the Inception Workshop at the Center for Management Development, Shaginsha, Magodo, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idiris Salako, said, “The government is committed to improving the lives of the people at all levels, especially those at the grassroots so the project would help in doing that.

“The Kosofe Model City Plan Area is located at Northern part of Lagos and it is home to major urban activities like the Foodstuff Market, Mile 12, Fruit Market, Ketu, and Auto Spare Part Market in Owode-Onirin. The desire of the state government to prepare Kosofe Model City Plan would help propel Lagos State to enviable heights among the comity of sustainable cities and help to take the economy of the state to greater heights.

“We are determined and committed to improve the lives of people across all boards, so the approval of this project by the Lagos government is a big win for all,” he said. Salako noted that the workshop was to engage stakeholders and people in the community on the benefits of the model city.

“It is noteworthy that the ministry has the statutory responsibility to prepare the guide for a workable physical environment in order to ensure that each distinguishable district is self-reliant and can interrelate properly. The Ministry prepares the plans with active engagement of the people of the area in a way that they are involved through all aspects of the preparation modules and as such considers effective feedback.

“We have the culture of continuous and effective engagement of stakeholders in the preparation of the development plans in order to achieve success and one of such initiatives is today’s programme,” he said.

He emphasised that the project would not involve demolishing houses as proper planning had been carried out. “One of the fears of the people is that the project would involve the demolition of several houses, but I want to assure you that it isn’t going to be that case. One of the reasons for this workshop is to involve critical stakeholders so that everyone can express their worries and we would ensure that everything is taken into consideration,” he said.

He urged the public to support the state government and ensure prompt payment of taxes for rapid development of the state.