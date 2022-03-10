They have no place in the Constitution. Yet, they dominate our space unrestrained like a colossus. They rule powerfully from all fronts. They are visible from anywhere you choose to access and assess them.

Never found wanting! In fact, they are a law unto themselves. They ought to be strictly governors’ wives. Yes, effectively confined to the other room.

That is what they actually are. And that’s the place to be for them. We are convinced it is even honourable enough. But they would want none of that. So, they arrogantly christen themselves first ladies.

With that ridiculous self-label, they go on rampage. They tear down all bounds, boundaries and limits. Deviant, unrepentant first ladies without borders! Our governors’ wives have done it again. They have gone berserk!

Dateline: Thursday, February 17, 2022. Far away in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was. This bunch of wives shocked the world.

We never knew they were out of the country in the first place. They sneaked out for their usual run, jamboree. They dared not announce it. It was out of having nothing tangible doing as first ladies. They took flight out of our sight.

They landed in Dubai in their large number and frivolity. Flamboyance was not in short display. It followed them wherever they chose to put their feet.

They firmly established themselves; making profound statements with their actions and inactions. They were evidently set. Eager and ready to do what they know how to do the best: Paint the city red from “top to bottom.” And that exactly they did with accompanying provocation.

They dubbed themselves Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF). Mrs Bisi Fayemi was in the forefront. She is taking the lead from her husband, Kayode Fayemi. He’s Governor, Ekiti State. Himself chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

On February 17, 2022, she led the pack. With stupendous fanfare, the governors’ wives displayed the eerie stuff they were made of. They ferried a cake across the seas. They lousily and loosely presented it to Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the President’s wife.

It was to be her 51st birthday gift from all of them. They managed to hide it from us. They were sure the video clip of the embarrassing event was under their dirty carpet alone.

But we are extremely glad they goofed! There was a limit they could go. They forgot easily: Everything under heaven has its expiry date. It comes with its time and season.

These governors’ wives’ escapade in Dubai couldn’t have been an exception. It was a stunt. The show of shame eventually leaked, to our greatest delight. We have been feasting on it since March 1, 2022, when it made its ugly debut.

Immediately it was premiered, it caused commotion, hullabaloo, brouhaha, et al. It went viral instantly. It has not stopped trending. And it will not in the distant future.

It is soaring like an eagle, conquering new territories. It’s everywhere. There is no stopping it. The music must go on unhindered. We are enjoying every beat of it.

Suddenly, it dawned on these housewives. These “first ladies” came to their senses. They have come to terms with their graphic folly. They reacted adamantly for the wrong reason.

Out of foolhardiness, they elected not to be remorseful. They opted to be hardened and stiff-necked like the biblical Pharaoh. They put up a detached and wobbly defence. Of course, it could not hold water. It was laced with gross arrogance and pomposity.

Again, Fayemi led the pack. Sad and sordid! She had the dirty guts to stand up to us. She insisted nothing was abnormal in their Dubai feat. That’s the new normal. See her reckless statement:

“For the avoidance of doubt and in the interest of the public, the Nigerian governors’ wives were on the entourage of the First Lady of Nigeria who was on an official trip to the UAE.

“The trip included visits to Dubai Expo 2020 and tours of the Dubai e-learning centre, Dubai Youth Hub and meetings with foundations and agencies in UAE who are interested in investing in education, health and technology in Africa, with priority given to women and young people.

“The trip coincided with the birthday of HE Aisha Buhari. On the morning of her birthday, which was February 17th, the delegation of governors’ wives paid a private visit to present a cake and flowers. After the brief presentation, we proceeded to attend the scheduled meetings for the day.”

The unrepentant sinner in them couldn’t be concealed. It came into the open like a smoke: “We were, therefore, dismayed to see footage of the visit interpreted to mean governors’ wives left Nigeria for the sole purpose of celebrating HE’s birthday.

“This is not true and we find this assumption scandalous. We are all dedicated to supporting our spouses as well as our First Lady, and we would never be a party to anything that will bring embarrassment to them and ourselves.”

These ones are clearly out of control. The reason they rave, ravage in rampage. The damage is enormous.

We have given them up for what they are and who they are. We have long known them by their sour fruits. “No be today.” That’s why we decided to ignore them.

To hell with their excesses! We have decided to move up and on. We pretend they never existed. Our paths never crossed. They never occurred in our life.

Trust them, they would not let us be. They still have awkward audacity to spit on our face. They found it worthy to defend the laughable, the absurd.

They would never venture to defend the defenceless, the voiceless. How on earth could anyone give excuses for that Dubai shenanigan? Only our so-called first ladies could contemplate such.

There are lawyers in the fold of these governors. It is amazing they allow their housewives to be labelled first ladies. An aberration. That is where we got it wrong.

Pity, if we fail to retrace our steps. We will continue to fumble and tumble at the speed of light. No statutory place, no allocation. That notwithstanding, these ferocious ladies carry on unmolested. They greedily dig deep into our yearly budget.

They feign one funny and phoney non-government organisation or the other. With that, they brazenly milk us dry. Immediately their hubbies quit office that ends their NGOs. Never to be again in whatever form! And billions, if not trillions, go down the drain.

For any reason, tagging any anybody first lady is a serious assault on our Constitution. That shouldn’t be tolerated. No such office, title or position exists in the eyes of the law.

The law should not be blind to that onslaught from the self-acclaimed first ladies. It was an unnecessary incursion. And it should be checked with all the strengths in us. It has to be forthwith.

The earlier these wolves are caged and curtailed, the better for us all. It’s important. It’s urgent.