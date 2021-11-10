From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said the popular hue and cry about restructuring is about devolving power to the states to make them function effectively.

Governor Akeredolu, who declared that he does not believe in the disintegration of the country, said federal fiscal policy and over-centralisation of power have turned Nigeria into a unitary nation-state.

The governor spoke while playing host to officials of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) who are in the state for a day Advocacy and Sensitisation Workshop on the establishment of the commission with Education Stakeholders in the South West States.

Lamenting that putting many items on the exclusive list has concentrated too much power in the Federal Government, the Ondo governor noted that the unity of the country is based on sustainable true federalism.

He identified the over-centralisation of structures of governance as a major reason for the unending agitation for restructuring.

Governor Akeredolu called for the devolution of powers to enable the states to function effectively as federating units within the federation.

The governor advised NSSEC to limit its operations to curriculum formulation, monitoring and implementation rather than take over of secondary schools administration in the country.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Benjamin Abakpa, said the sensitisation to the region was to familiarise policymakers with the goals of the Commission as set by the Federal Government.

He said the regulation of the secondary school education curriculum, intervention in areas of needs and setting minimum standards are crucial objectives of the Commission in order to strengthen post-primary education in the country.

