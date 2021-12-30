In line with its new positioning to promote family bonding moments, Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar, hosted an event tagged “King’s Fest,” which took place at PZ Park in Ilupeju, Lagos.

King’s Fest was organized to promote and celebrate the joy of family bonding among its consumers.

During the event, Devon King’s also unveiled a new television commercial to showcase the importance of family bonding, among other activities.

Speaking at the event, the head of marketing for PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, said the event was organized to bring families together during this Yuletide and also to create memorable moments with family and friends.

“This event has been organized for our consumers, in the spirit of the season, to come celebrate with their loved ones and create fun memories they’ll carry on for a lifetime. Christmas really brings us more opportunity to bond with family members and that’s the brand’s goal.”

Category and brand manager for PZ Wilmar Ltd, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, emphasized the uniqueness of Devon King’s in cooking meals and how the product has helped in creating magical bonding moments for families.

She further stressed that the event was aimed at helping families unwind from year-long activities.

“King’s Fest is targeted at bringing families together to unwind even as they get into the yuletide season.

The year has been a tough one for everyone, given the pandemic but regardless of everything, it’s time to share beautiful moments of bonding together. Devon King’s has always been encouraging moments of bonding by creating platforms that allow such moments to be possible and ensuring that each time we come together we enjoy tasty meals cooked by Devon King’s products.”

Miyonse Amosu, a celebrity chef and influencer attested to the power of using Devon King’s range of products to create that refreshing moment that he has been enjoying from his childhood.

Devon King’s has been in existence for over five decades and has established itself as a Brand that makes consumers seek moments of togetherness and experience the most memorable ones with Tasty Meals.