Devon King’s, one of the foremost brands in food giant, PZ Wilmar, has announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the ‘Street Foodz Naija’ reality TV show, an initiative of African food and lifestyle channel, Foodbay TV. The announcement was made at a press briefing in Lagos to mark the commencement of the second season of the competition.

The competition, which is focused on identifying, showcasing and lifting various street food entrepreneurs across the country, comes with a few changes this season, as the grand prize has been increased to further empower and energize the foodpreneurs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the prospects of the competition’s second edition, the category and brand manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania, said, “This season promises to be much more exciting, engaging and even more rewarding. Our partners Foodbay TV have put together something quite unique and very beneficial and I am excited as to what this season holds,” she said.

Also, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, managing director, Maxima Media Group, said he was particularly excited about the prospects of this season, “In the spirit of continuous improvement and having taken key learning from the maiden edition, I can say we have put together something very unique, a show that is as exciting and informative as it is rewarding. As you are aware, with the support of our sponsors, we have increased the grand prize quite significantly. We have brought on board notable personalities who are food enthusiasts. Nigerians should get ready for something quite amazing,” he said.

Last season, the platform celebrated and rewarded street food entrepreneurs; contestants were equipped with relevant skills in the food business sector and mentored by seasoned chefs within the Nigerian food industry. Christopher Omowa walked away with the grand prize of N1 million, This season promises to be better as cash prizes have been increased by over 100 per cent and the winner will walk away with N2.5 million, second and third runners-up will win N1 million and N500,000, respectively, giving more room for these entrepreneurs to beat the odds and break through to achieve their dreams.