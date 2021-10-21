In order to deepen family bonding among its consumers, Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar Limited, has called for entry in the King’s Dorm, Season 2, a reality cooking competition among Nigerian families.

The company said, interested families are to create a short video (60 seconds) of their bonding moment with #DevonKingsDorm and post on their social media platforms adding that 12 of the entries will be selected for the first stage of the reality cooking competition.

Speaking to pressman at the company’s headquarters in Lagos,

Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, category and brand manager, PZ Wilmar Ltd, said four out of the 12 participating families will make it to the semi-final, while two families move to the final stage of King’s Dorm, Season 2, to be hosted by Oluwatoyin Abraham Ajeyemi, with Miyonse Amosu serving as the celebrity judge.

She added that entry videos for King’s Dorm should be about what brings the family together as a unit.

“The Season 2 of the King’s Dorm is to encourage coming together and bonding moments for families. It is about dining with your family, enjoying tasty meals together and staying in touch with loved ones more often. With the families coming on the show, it gives us the opportunity to also showcase the different cultures and tribes that we have in Nigeria; then what is unique to each of these families and also get to learn from each family, and see how the entire scope of the competition can be expanded,” said Popoola-Dania.

She said the family that wins the competition would get N1 million prize money, a 55” TV set, sound bar, a giant fridge, 1.5hp split AC, a 3kva generating set, gas cooker and one-year supply of Devon King’s products. The first runner-up of King’s Dorm gets N500,000, a 32” TV, home theatre system, 1hp AC, a small fridge, gas cooker and six months’ supply of Devon king’s products.

