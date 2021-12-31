By Chinenye Anuforo

In line with its new positioning to promote family bonding moments, Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar, hosted an event tagged “King’s Fest” which took place at PZ park in Ilupeju.

King’s Fest was organised to promote and celebrate the joy of family bonding among its consumers.

During the event, Devon King’s also unveiled a new television commercial to showcase the importance of family bonding among other activities.

Speaking at the event, PZ Wilmar Head of Marketing, Chioma Mbanugo, said the event was organised to bring families together during this Yuletide season and also to create memorable moments with family and friends.

“This event has been organised for our consumers, in the spirit of the season to come celebrate with their loved ones and create fun memories they’ll carry on for a lifetime. Christmas really brings us more opportunity to bond with family members and that’s the brand’s goal.”

Category and Brand Manager for PZ Wilmar Ltd, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, emphasized the uniqueness of Devon King’s in cooking meals and how the product has helped in creating magical bonding moments for families.

She further stressed that the event was aimed at helping families unwind from year-long activities.

“King’s Fest is targeted at bringing families together to unwind even as they get into the yuletide season.

The year has been a tough one for everyone, given the pandemic, but regardless of everything, it’s time to share beautiful moments of bonding together. Devon King’s has always been encouraging moments of bonding.