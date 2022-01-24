To further promote the theme of family bonding and togetherness, Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar Brand has released a jingle to communicate its new positioning “Taste That Binds”. The radio jingle which is an upbeat tune solidifies Devon King’s position as a family brand having stayed true its quality commitment whilst ensuring bonding moments are more fun with Tasty Meals.

Speaking on the brand’s new radio material, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, Category and Brand manager, PZ Wilmar said, “Our goal is to continuously drive the message of the importance of bonding and togetherness. We live in a world today, where everything is so fast paced that we are losing sight to the little things that matter, like spending quality time with people who matter to us, such as our family and friends. We believe that food is essential to such gatherings and with Devon King’s, such moments are even more enjoyable. This is why we pride ourselves as “The Taste that Binds”.

Assistant Brand Manager, Devon King’s, Mandela Ajuebor, also stressed that the brand is interested in any activity that brings the family together as it has demonstrated with campaigns such as the just concluded King’s Dorm season 2, that showcased and rewarded family bonding in the kitchen. Also, the King’s Fest that brought Nigerians together to celebrate the Yuletide in unique fashion during the month of December, 2021.

As part of the campaign, Devon King’s seeks to reward its consumers through a social media challenge tagged ‘Vibe With Devon King’s’.