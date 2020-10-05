Nigerians have been warned on the dangers of consuming unbranded cooking oil. The warning is coming from Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar Brand, which recently launched a campaign tagged, “Less is More” aimed at sensitising consumers on the dangers of consuming unbranded cooking oil.

Speaking on the “Less is More” campaign, the Category/Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania, who said the brand offers healthier and affordable options, stated that, “we are living in a time when, now more than ever, we are more conscious of our health. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly reiterated the need for healthy eating and importance of a strong immune system. Therefore, while we are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contacting and spreading the virus, it is equally important that we pay close attention to what we consume.

“According to NAFDAC, unbranded vegetable oil is unsuitable for consumption and could have negative health implications. The agency says heart diseases are one of such problems due to high cholesterol content and other fattening agents that have been added in them.”

She added that, “the Executive Director, NHF (Nigerian Heart Foundation), Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, also said vegetable oil found to be contaminated by interference with any additive may contain high cholesterol and work against the normal flow of the body, thereby blocking heart vessels and leading to sluggishness of blood movement.

“Study has shown us that many people are unaware of these dangers, while many simply consider these unbranded oils more affordable. It was for these and many more reasons we started the “Less is More” campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks of consuming unbranded oil and possibly eliminate unhealthy oil consumption by providing them with a tested, certified, trusted and recommended alternative.

“Also, Nigerians need to be more aware of the fact that quantity is not always quality as this is one of the major reasons majority patronise unbranded oil – more volume and cheaper; unfortunately, this is not correct as they unknowingly spend more in the long-run.

Popoola-Dania assured that, “Devon King’s cooking oil, in addition to its jerry can and PET bottles, comes in affordable pillow pack format and sizes giving great value to consumers no matter their budget or family size. Whether you are a student with a modest budget or someone with family/friends, Devon King’s cooking oil provides you better quality and hygienic cooking oil helping you get more value on every drop of oil because with less quantity, you can do a lot more as it doesn’t dry up like the unbranded oil. Even with as little as N50, you can get a pack of Devon King’s cooking oil and enjoy a more quality meal,” she said.

According to her, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and NHF have continued to campaign against the continuous consumption of unbranded vegetable cooking oil in Nigeria, which has resulted in the clamp down on illegal refineries.

She noted that the agencies have also pointed towards continuous consumption of this commodity as one of the leading causes of many heart-related diseases, owing to the fact that these unbranded cooking oils have no linkable source, are packaged under unhygienic environments, and become susceptible to gross adulteration/contamination. They have equally been linked to causing cancer due to the questionable ways they are being packaged, transported and distributed.