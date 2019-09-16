Fred Itua, Abuja

National President of Nigerian Economic Society (NES), Tamuno Agiobenebo has called on the Federal Government to open up other sea ports in Southern parts of the country.

He also backed the recent closure of land borders in the country by the Federal Government, saying it will be a blessing to the country.

He addressed newsmen in Abuja ahead of today’s conference of the society, where hundreds of participants are expected.

He said Port Harcourt seaport alone could generate over 6,000 jobs if developed. He said the non-development of other ports was putting pressure on Lagos ports.

“We need to open other ports so we can make things work. For me, the closure of the border is good for us.”

On the effects of long military rule in Nigeria, he noted: “The last 30 years of military rule in Nigeria was a disaster. The military doesn’t have an agenda. I worked in Botswana and I discovered that they are very disciplined. We are not disciplined here.

“The discovery of oil would have been good for us. But we have a wrong mentality of sharing and not contributing. We used to have cattle tax, but gone now. Our economic system is wrong.

“In the last years, prices of rice have been rising. If we eat what we produce, the closure of the borders will be a blessing on a long run. The border thing has to do with security.”