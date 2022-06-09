For Nigerians, Dewolsela has launched its first website that serves as an auction and shopping outlet. The most extensive collection of pre-owned and newly produced products may be found at Dewolsela, which is located in Lagos. There is excitement and anticipation around the auction category’s initial 20% reduction for the first bid. Through the use of the company’s auction platform, shoppers and merchants who are interested in finding deals valuable deals online are invited to register.

The unique blend of auction (bid-now) and e-commerce (buy-now) listing format on Dewolsela’s marketplace gives the platform its moniker. Customers are presented with items that fall into different categories, some of which are; fashion, electronics, computers/mobile phones, and accessories. We sell anything from cars to designer fashion items to gadgets and a lot more.

Customers can choose to either buy at their price or buy at our price. If you are willing to pay our price, exceptional discounts and free shipping are guaranteed on pre-owned items. If you insist on paying your own, a bid should be placed for each item you want. Promotion are very effective as it is achieved by our sophisticated, knowledgeable, and intelligent system to ensure items are sold at a fair market price.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking with the CEO of the company, Mr. Ndifereke Eduo, he emphasizes, “With our 2 in 1 model process, we give Nigerians and Africans the opportunity to buy at a fixed price or place a bid to buy at their price. They stand a chance of completing an order if they win a bid each bid session. This means that items sold on auction are way cheaper than the market price.”

The bidding price can start at zero, but the auction will only end at a price agreed upon between Dewolsela and the real sale value. Payment options are then presented to the winning bidder.

A reserve price is provided for items in the auction category, and this follows the procedures of a reserved auction. Our live auctions expand the possibilities of e-commerce and present our regular customers with a fresh new way to find joy in their shopping experience.

As Dewolsela takes the safety of our products and services extremely seriously, customers do not have to worry about being taken advantage of by con artists or by fraudsters operating online. The Dewolsela Duty Care Stamp settles this issue. It is a seal that is affixed to each product that is sold via the online store as an evidence of the brand’s values (quality, authenticity, unique items, low pricing, and technical support). What you see on the website is precisely what you will receive offline when you make your purchase. This trust mark has been created to ensure your guaranteed reliance on the quality of products sold by Dewolsela. It serves you with your right to file complaints to the appropriate authorities on any order that has been completed.

Eduo reemphasized that, “Dewolsela seeks to bring Africans into the world of discount and clearance sales, we have the cheapest market price of items, and our products are thoroughly checked and approved before sales.” Dewolsela seeks to bring a balance between quality and price by ensuring her customers get value with every purchase.

For the first six months of purchase, Dewolsela promises customers with an exclusive deal of after-sales technical support, to help ensure that a customer gets as much use and value as possible out of their purchase. This may entail training on existing features or product uses and capabilities. Our help desk and technical support services are always available to support customers with the use of their products purchased.

Dewolsela has launched with several eye-catching products across multiple categories to put a smile on the face of Nigerians. Customers also have the opportunity to surprise a child after each purchase with our Buy-One-Gift-A-Child-One-Free initiative. This means, a Nigerian child is gifted a toy or a book from your completed online order.

Dewolsela offers free delivery for residents in Lagos while a swift logistics process is arranged for customers outside Lagos. This is our commitment to serving you better. We know that keeping up to date with today’s fast-paced news cycle can feel impossible at times, so we’re here to help.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .