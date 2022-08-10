Pupils of Dextera Domi Academy, Umuahia Abia State, yesterday, marked academic accomplishments in grand style during their second graduation ceremony.

The occasion provided the young but dynamic school management the opportunity to showcase its potential and preparedness in promoting learning and advancing the academic profile of the state in particular and Nigeria at large given its record of achievement in just few years of existence.

Aside from having an exciting time, the audience was thrilled with lots of educating presentations, music performances and displays by the school pupils

The school Proprietress, Chioma Philips Nto, disclosed that the school was established in November 2020 with the aim of giving life and hope to children through sound education to produce children who would be capable of competing favourably with their counterparts all over the world.

She expressed joy that the performances of the pupils, so far, have been impressive. She commended the teachers and parents for their commitments in achieving the educational dreams of the school and children while wishing the graduates the best in their next level of education.

She urged the parents to ensure the pupils are engaged with extramural activities and skills acquisition during the summer holiday.

“We thank God for where we are today. The school started in 2020, barely two years ago with few pupils. Gladly, today, we have over 50 pupils.

We are grateful to the parents for their support and encouragements. Our children are practically doing well, and doing exploits. We are very passionate about laying a firm foundation and making positive impacts in the lives of the Nigerian child because that is the beginning of the dream.

“We, therefore, appeal to parents to support us on this cause of academic pursuit. They should not be allowed to play all through the holiday,” she said.

Mrs Mpamugo, a parent expressed satisfaction at the high standard of the school. She said her son was not doing well academically when he was admitted, but with the help of the teachers.