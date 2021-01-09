This must be happy times for aspiring singer, Dezign Ovo who emerged winner, Next Superstar Reality TV Show recently.

According to the organizers of the reality TV show, Dezign Ovo goes home with a brand new Benz C350 among other perks. Describing the aspiring singer as one of the very few highly gifted and unsung Nigerian singers patiently waiting to be heard all over the world, the organizers added that Dezign Ovo is a round musician as he is not only a gifted singer, he is also a songwriter with very bright prospects and his dexterity on keyboard is awesome!

In 2010, Dezign moved to Lagos to pursue his solo musical career with MVP Records, a label owned by Ochuko Omiragwa and Micheal Okon. In 2013, Paradize his debut single announced his emergence on the music scene earning him four nominations at the South-South Music Awards (SSMA) and Paradize won the award for The Best Video of the Year.

Few years later, Dezign was nominated in two categories of SSMA and won Best Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Buoyed by his success, Dezign floated Dezignation Global Entertainment Limited, a record label company with the core objective of creating next generation stars.