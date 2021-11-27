Multi-talented entertainer, Dezign Ovo will be staging a double whammy show, Dezign Ovo Live in Concert to mark the release of his new EP, Winner Man as well as premiere a movie, Shasha Note, which he executive produced. Organised by Mama Jae Entertainment and Chief Ochuko in collaboration with Dezignation Records, the event which starts with a red carpet at 5pm and the main show by 6pm, is slated for December 5, 2021.

The show will feature performances by top artistes including Jaywon, Harrysong, Joel, Orezi, Chuddy K, Muno Sing, Ashagangali, Ebisco, Raybekah, Graham D, Wealth, Jefri King, Adokiye and Xtacy. Comedians performing are Efe Warriboy, KC Brown and Klint Da Drunk.

Speaking on the event, Ovo said: “It is going to be a live band music show. I’m bringing a lot of energy on stage, with real music and fun. It’s going to be spiritual.”

