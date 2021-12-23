Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has restated its commitment as a global retail destination with a stellar line up of festivals throughout next year towards the sustainable growth in retail and in Dubai.

Focusing on experiences that enhance the city’s retail proposition and drive footfall from citizens, residents and visitors alike, the programmes for 2022 have been designed to support Dubai’s economic and tourism development goals.

Chief Executive Officer of DFRE, Ahmed Al Khaja, affirmed: “As we head into 2022, we have a great opportunity to further strengthen our position as a retail destination globally and support a sector that’s strategically important to the ongoing growth of Dubai economy.”

Partnering both homegrown and global retailers and the malls across the city, Al Khaja revealed that they are creating experiences that complement e-commerce and enhance the physical retail offering to drive footfall into malls and stores.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

With a blend of events, entertainment and promotions, he outlined their aim to drive sustainable growth across the retail sector and position Dubai as a great place to live in, work and visit.

The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival starts the retail calendar year from December 15, 2021 to January 29, 2022 with a diverse calendar of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles and incredible promotions across a range of homegrown and global brands.