Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Binchi, has charged spokespersons of the various security agencies to be resolute, strong in tackling the various security challenges confronting the country, urging them to continually use the language that conforms with democratic culture.

In his address during the monthly meeting of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA), Binchi, equally reminded them that inter-agencies synergy has become the new paradigm of law enforcement and security management in the face of the current security challenges facing the world.

“I am delighted to address this gathering of spokespersons and image makers of our country’s foremost security and response organisation. I commend all the participating security and law enforcement agencies here for your sterling performances during the just concluded 2019 general elections.

“Upholding the unity of our beloved country is not a task that will end with the elections. It should be sustained beyond. The dynamics of contemporary threats such as kidnapping, terrorism, insurgency, cattle rustling, cyber crime and other forms of organised criminal activities -human, drug and currency trafficking which are confronting Nigeria, require joint efforts to combat them. Inter-agency synergy has, no doubt become the new paradigm of law enforcement and security management in today’s world.

“Notably, FOSSRA was borne out of the need to enhance co-operation and effective communication among the security agencies. It is to help them speak with one voice on issues of national security interest and seamlessly coordinate emergency/disaster response where necessary. I have no doubt that this objective is assiduously pursued.

“The positive impact is obvious. Security and law enforcement agencies must continue to collaborate and partner not only to ensure national security, but provide an environment that will help Nigeria attain her development goal economically, politically, socially and culturally.

“As part of global best practice and effective approach to security management, partnership and collaboration among stakeholders is imperative. Today, our country is bedevilled with varied security challenges. We must therefore be resolute and remain strong in the face of these challenges.

“Each agency must bring its wealth of experience and comparative advantage to compliment the effort of another. With unity of purpose, we can surmount the challenges and keep Nigeria one and free from violence and crime.

“You as gatekeepers and frontline managers of public communication for your respective agencies, face different challenges in the course of discharging your jobs. I urge you to bring up ideas that will build trust and promote public confidence in security agencies. As public speakers for these agencies, I urge you to continually use the language that conforms with democratic culture.

“In order to successfully achieve this, you must understand and respect the delicate balance between protecting the state and citizens. Remain steadfast, committed and loyal to the course. I therefore charge you to re-dedicate yourselves to the service of your fatherland,” he charged them.

Speaking earlier, FOSSRA chairman, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (retd), had congratulated the DG DSS over his appointment and commended him for hosting the meeting.

Present during the meeting included Defence spokesperson, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, his police counterpart, Frank Mba and those from Immigration, Custom, Fire Service, Road Safety and Civil Defence among others.