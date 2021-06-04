From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director General, National Task Force on Illegal Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE) , Baba Mohammed, has promised to be transparent in the recruitment of staff, saying that whoever caught in any dubious act would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Mohammed made this disclosure in Abuja, yesterday while receiving an award at the 2021 Commonwealth Africa Inter-Tertiary School Debating Competition.

Mohammed stated that ensuring peace is one of the duties of Commonwealth Society, saying that there is every need for stakeholders in Nigeria and other parts of the world to support the organization to enable it succeed in its responsibility which can never be overemphasized.

“I promise to be very transparent in the recruitment of staff of the organization, whoever that is caught among the staff collecting money from applicants seeking for jobs will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he added.

The NATFORCE boss, applauded the Common wealth Society of Nigeria for finding him worthy of the recognition and promised to do more for a better society.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, in his remarks called on stakeholders in educational sector to support the Federal Government in the quest to improve the standard of education in Nigeria.

The SGF asserted that if educational system in the country was supported through this kind of laudable initiative,it would reposition the youths for greater responsibilities for the society and the nation at large.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that by making education a priority of your organization, you are making a bold and courageous statement in promoting scholarship and moral development over and above social vices that have hampered youth development in a good number of commonwealth countries.

“I want to wish today’s participants in the championship the very best in the debate, as we look forward to institutions that would emerge as the overall winners” he said.

Among the participants at the debate competition were the students of Enugu state University of Science and Technology, National Institute of Science & Technology, NIMTECH, among others.