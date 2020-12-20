From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Habu Shuaibu Galadima is dead.

He died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

Secretary and Director of Administration, Brig Gen. CFJ Udaya (rtd) confirmed in a statement in Jos and said he would be buried according to Islamic rite.

The statement read: “On behalf of the board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Prof. Galadima was appointed Director General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He pilot the affairs of the graduation of the Executive Course 42 of the Institute which took place last Saturday.