From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

For his exceptional stride, leadership and contribution towards the growth and advancement of Information Technology in Nigeria, the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been recognised and honoured as the “African Information Technology ICON of the Year 2022 by the African Achievers Awards Summit held in London, United Kingdom.

This year’s Summit, in its 12th year is with the theme, “Sustainable Development in Africa: through innovation, preservation and green energy”.

While accepting the award, the DG expressed with great pleasure how honoured he felt with such a recognition, “I am deeply honoured to know that my modest leadership style and achievements are worthy of such an important award”.

“My nomination has filled me with a strong sense of pride, and I would like to thank you and the entire African Achievers Awards committee for this singular honour. I fully understand the responsibilities of this award and look forward to upholding the standard of your honour”, he added.

The African Achievers Awards which have been rated by FORBES Magazine as one of the most prestigious award Ceremonies on the African continent, has over the years consistently honoured great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent. Some of the past honourees are Late Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu; Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Former African Union Chairperson); H.E. Jakaya Kikwete (former President of the Republic of Tanzania); Dr Josephine Ojiambo (Deputy Secretary-General of Common Wealth); Divine Ndikhuluka (Former Chairperson Zimbabwe Chambers of Commerce); Late Prof Attah Mills (former President of Ghana); Paricia Lamor (Co- Founder of the Black History Month); Chief John Momoh. (Chairman and Founder of Channels Television); Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Kofi Annan Foundation; The African Development Bank (AFDB) among many others.

The Awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and

global African Achievers on the continent.