Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General/Chief Executive, National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Jos, Prof. Linus Asuquo, has said that Executive Order 5 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged the utilization of local raw materials in production process and procurement of local products in science engineering and technology in Nigeria.

Professor Asuquo stated this when he received a technical team from the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Kaduna, led by Air Commodore Friday Ekpa in his office in Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the local content policy of the administration would enable Nigeria to look inward and harness its potentials, particularly in the areas of research and development.

He said: “The signing of Executive Order 5 into law encourages utilization of local raw materials in production process and the procurement of local products in science engineering and technology by President Mohammadu Buhari on February 5, 2018, has been regarded as a milestone and a wake up call for research and development in Nigeria.”

Prof. Asuquo said the only way for organizations to answer the clarion call of the President on utilization of local raw materials is through collaborations,

While calling on government to inject more resources into research and development, he said local content policy would play a pivotal role in creating jobs and boosting the economy.