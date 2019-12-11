Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen. Shu’ibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to be security conscious and avoid unnecessary traveling, especially at night.

Gen. Ibrahim disclosed this while addressing 1,377 corps members deployed to Plateau State for their one year mandatory national service, held at the permanent orientation camp, Mangu Local Government Area.

“You must be security conscious, avoid unnecessary traveling, particularly in the night; do not endanger yourselves on no condition, because your welfare and safety is our priority.,” he said.

He urged the corps members not to give bribes to influence their posting to communities for their primary assignments.

“Be good ambassadors and discard any act of indiscipline, corruption, ethnic and religious bigotry because you’re future leaders. Don’t let your action of today affect your tomorrow.”

He advised the corp members to use social media positively to foster national unity rather than promoting Hate Speech and division.

Former Minister of Women AffairsDame Pauline Tallen and the Governing Board members of the NYSC, led by Mrs Binta Mu’azu, rated Plateau State Orientation Camp as one of the best in the country.

Tallen advised the corps members to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, shun any act that will divide the country and to be cautious of their security.

She urged the female corps members to resist any act of molestion and violence against women in their places of primary assignment.

Mrs Mu’azu spoke to reporters shortly after inspecting the camp facilities:

“It is a tradition whenever there is orientation for the youth corpers, we the board members normally go round to inspect and see what is happening with the corpers…

“We are very, very impressed with the kind of edifice we saw here on the Plateau Camp. The state has provided for the youth corpers a befitting set up, at the same time the hygiene of the place is perfect. In fact, I have to tell the coordinator that it is home away from home when I inspect the hostels.”