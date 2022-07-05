From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General MK Fada, has charged Corps Members to use the lessons learnt during their three-week orientation courses in the camp for the development of their hosting communities and places of the Primary Assignments.

Fada stated this on Tuesday while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps Members during the orientation course closing ceremony held at Dakingari camp, Suru Local Government Area, Kebbi State.

Also, the closing ceremony ended on a lovely note with a conjugal engagement between Corps Members, Eze James Uwaezuoke, KB/22B/0015 from Imo State and Isiorahov Oja Efemena, KB/22A/0616 of Delta State, while the Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed gave them his fatherly blessings.

While addressing the Corps member, the DG represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed, the Director-General admonished Corps Members to respect and learn the culture of their respective host communities, abide by the rules and regulations in their places of primary assignment, as well as avoid any act that can endanger their safety.

According to him, “I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.”

The Director-General urges them to serve as good ambassadors for their families, institutions and National Youth Service Corps.

He charged Corps Members to ensure that they reflect on all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme, as they have been taught during the orientation course.

The NYSC Boss warned them to desist from negative use o social media and encouraged them to use the platform to promote national unity and integration.

While advising them to be wary of acts that portray a negative image of the Scheme, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and Advance Fee Fraud, the DG enjoined Corps Members to continue to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones.

Brigadier General Fadah warned against unauthorized journeys and night trips saying, travelling at night will not only increase the risk of an accident but also make rescue difficult.

He advised, “always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC Lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe”.

He advised the Corps Members to always obey the COVID-19 prevention protocols, and the need to take the full dose of the pandemic vaccines to prevent the spread of the disease in their respective communities.

The Director-General also appealed to them to take Post-Camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme seriously to be self-reliant and employers of labour.

Fadah appealed to Corps Employers to always accept Corps Members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare, mentor them properly to enable them to develop their potential.