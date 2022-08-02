From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammed Kaku Fadah has urged the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream two Corps Members to give more attention to the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program during their three weeks Orientation Course.

He stated this while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two Corps Members during his visit to NYSC Kebbi State Orientation Camp in Dakingari.

Fadah said with the increasing rate of unemployment in the country, there is need for the Corps Members to be self empowered with vocational skills in order to be financially dependent, during and after their service year.

The DG added that adequate security measures have been put in place to secure the lives and properties of the Corps Members and called on them not to endanger themselves through risky adventures.

Fadah also advised Corps Members to be disciplined and law-abiding throughout their service year.

According to him, “stay away from unlawful activities such as the negative use of social media platforms. Don’t involve yourselves in cultism, fraud and don’t take hard drugs,” Fadah added.

In his remark, the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Stated that a total of 742 Corps Members were registered and deployed to serve in the State.

He said since their arrival at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Dakingari, Suru LGA of Kebbi State, they have been law abiding and adjusted to regimented Camp life.

Mustapha stated some of his achievements since his assumption of office as the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator as well as his challenges and thanked the NYSC Management Camp Officials for the maximum support given to him.

On the entourage of General Fadah is the Director, Special Duties Alhaji Abubakar Musa and the Director of Press and Public Relations Mr Eddy Megwa were on the DG’s entourage.