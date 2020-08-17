Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has come under attack for allegedly working to scuttle the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Commissioner for Special Projects in Imo State and member of the APC media committee, Simon Ebegbulem, in a statement, yesterday, told Lukman to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rather than remaining in the APC and hiding under the guise of his hatred for the immediate past national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to perpetrate anti-party activities.

“It is now incontrovertible that the Director General (DG) of the PGF, Dr. Salihu Lukman, is a fifth columnist, playing the hatchet man’s job from the inside.

“For one, it is no longer news that Governor Godwin Obaseki, having defected to the PDP is in vain, trying to curry the support of selected APC governors to endorse his re-election bid on the platform of the opposition party. “To all self -respecting and loyal members of the APC, this should be seen as an aberation, but not so for Lukman, who continues to display wanton disregard for the party’s efforts at consolidating on its electoral gains. His hatchet man’s job right under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, comes in the guise of picking on the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Dr Lukman has remained a paid hireling of the enemies of our great party.

“All can testify as to the patriotic disposition of Oshiomhole, following the recent events that led to the constitution of a caretaker exco for the APC and his unequivocal submission to all the decisions of the hierarchy, including the president’s admonitions. Oshiomhole not only withdrew all cases in courts; but thereafter proceeded to Edo State, where he served as a two term governor, to face the work at hand.