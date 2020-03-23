Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters Monday said military operations across the country has recorded tremendous results with the killing and arrests of several terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

The DHQ, also said that military operations led to the recovery of various weapons, communication gadgets, illicit drugs and other dangerous weapons from the criminals.

This is just as the DHQ, has declared the determination of the Armed Forces to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and on the public to provide credible information to the troops so as to sustain this trend among other success achieved by troops of the Nigerian Military and other security agencies.

Coordinator in charge of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known at a media briefing in Abuja.

Enenche, while assuring that the Nigerian armed forces would still carry out its operation despite the scourge of COVID-19, said the military has made available some of its medical facilities for treatment of the virus, said four terrorists were killed and three AK47 rifles and two hand grenades recovered from them at Yamteke in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

Giving a breakdown of the various military operations across the the country, Enenche, said “In this theatre of operation our troops had some encounters with Boko Haram Insurgents/Terrorists. The troops successfully repelled Boko Haram Terrorists attack at Yamteke in Gwoza LGA of Borno State, in the process four Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while three AK47 rifles, Two hand grenades and One Tecno phone were recovered. Furthermore, Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province attack, was successfully repelled by hunters at Sabon-Gari village of Madagali LGA in Adamawa State.

During the encounter, Two terrorists were killed and One AK47 rifle was recovered. Similarly, troops of Sector Four Multi-National Joint Task Force successfully repelled a Boko Haram Terrorists attack at Tumour in Republic of Niger. During the attack, Forty-Eight terrorists were invalidated while Four others were captured by the troops.

On activities of operation Safe Haven, Enenche, said “The gallant multi-agency troops of operation SAFE HAVEN encountered some gunmen at Kurgwi along Namu – Chibdai road in Quan Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State on 19 March 2020. In the process, two notorious gun runners were killed, one AK 47 rifle was recovered among other items. Similarly, same day, four suspected Sara Suka activists were arrested during a cordon and search operation. Seven cutlasses, three knives and substances suspected to be illicit drugs and charms were recovered from them.