Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has denied rumor making the rounds that the federal government has upgraded the salary structure for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces with effect from May 2019.

Acting Director Defence Information Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement said there was no iota of truth in the “fictitious document” that has gone viral on social media.

He has therefore charged members of the armed forces and the public to discountenance the fake document in its entirety.

Nwachukwu in the statement said, “the said document does not exist, neither does it reflect the true salary structure of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

He said “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has observed with utmost dismay, the circulation of a fictitious document that has gone viral on social media purportedly showing a new upgraded Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) salary structure with effect from May 2019. The DHQ wishes to clarify that the said document does not exist, neither does it reflect the true salary structure of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“It would be recalled that though the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammadu Buhari, signed a new minimum wage of thirty thousand nairas (30,000) on 18 April 2019, it is, however, outrightly mischievous for anyone to circulate fake documents detailing salary structure of the AFN.

“The DHQ, therefore, wishes to reiterate that the purported new salary scale for members of the AFN being circulated is nothing but a false and malicious publication intended to cause disaffection among members of the AFN, as no such salary scale exists.

“It is also very pertinent for the general public to note that the AFN does not approve salaries for its personnel.

“Members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the general public are therefore urged to please discountenance the fake document in its entirety”.