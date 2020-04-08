Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday announced that the Nigerian Armed Forces has deployed 80 personnel from its medical corps to all COVID-19 treatment and isolation centres across the country.

Director, Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing, also indicated that the DHQ has provided three additional treatment and isolation centres of its own.

He listed the new treatment centres to include the Navy hospital Warri, Navy hospital Borokiri, Port Harcourt and the Nigerian Navy hospital Owerinta.

Enenche said the 80 medical personnel deployed by the Armed Forces who have since completed their training in the management of COVID-19 and are working with other medical professionals at the isolation and treatment centres nationwide.

Giving an update of the Armed Forces’ preparedness on COVID-19, Enenche stated: “Following the series of our briefing on the Armed Forces of Nigeria support on COVID-19, I wish to state that we have provided 3 additional facilities for isolation and treatment of patients. These are the Nigerian Navy Hospital Warri, the Nigerian Navy Medical Centre Borokiri Port Harcourt and Nigeria Navy Logistics School Medical Centre, Owerrinta, bringing the total to 21 Centres. In addition, 80 Armed Forces Medical personnel have been trained and deployed to the various centres to provide medical support.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank the general public for their understanding and compliance with the Presidential Directive in respect of the lockdown. It is should be understood that the directive is in the best interest of the Nigerian populace, in order to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.”