Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in collaboration with the police and the Department of State Security (DSS) is finally set to parade the suspected killers of the late former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Marshall Alex Badeh.

The suspects were arrested in various parts of Nasarawa state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and have been in the custody of the police.

The parade which was supposed to have taken place last week Tuesday was called off after the police failed to produce the suspects in their custody.

However, all the suspects have been brought in by the various services and are ready to be paraded at the Defence Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, by the joint committee set up by Chief of Defence Staff General Gabriel Olonisakin to investigate the brutal killing of the former Defence Chief.

The Acting Director (Defence information) Colonel Onyema Nwachuku, along other spokespersons from the Army, Navy Air Force and the Police were on ground awaiting the arrival the chairman of the committee, Major-Genera Shafa, to commence the briefing.