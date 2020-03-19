Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has established a new department that would coordinate, collate and disseminate information from the theatres of military operations.

To this end, statements from the Army, Navy and Air Force on military operations hitherto issued by their respective public relations officers would cease as the directorate is to take over the responsibility.

Known as the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, the body which was approved by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is headed by Major-General John Enenche as Coordinator, with representatives from the army, navy and air force.

Enenche, former Director Defence Information, at a press conference solicited the cooperation of the media to enable deliver on its mandate, assuring that the the military would continue to review and restrategise its operations to tackle the security challenges in the country and ensure adequate security of lives and property.

“Our channel of communicating the operational activities of the military to the general public has been streamlined to one source, which is henceforth the Directorate of Defence Media Operations.

“This implies that the directorate is now the clearing house for all information relating to the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which will provide authentic information on all issues bordering on military operations.

“The Directorate of Defence Media Operations is to disseminate information on multi agency operations of which the military is the lead agency. In clear terms, the directorate is responsible for press briefings, releases and other press activities on all military and Armed Forces led multi agency operations, for internal and international engagements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets have destroyed an operational base belonging to some bandits at Walawa, Yadi and Kuduru Hills areas of Kaduna State.