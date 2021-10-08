Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to provide the equipment and logistics for the Nigerian armed forces to carry out constitutional responsibilities of protecting the country from criminal invasion.

Government also promised to continue to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of military personnel. Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd), gave the assurance at an Independence dinner organised for members of the armed forces at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to honour members of the armed forces who have distinguished themselves in their career, especially in war fronts.

Magashi charged them to maintain the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation at all times.

He said: “I must assure you that your sacrifices to our dear nation are well noted by the Federal Government. It will continue to ensure that you are provided with necessary tools to efficiently execute assigned tasks.

“The Ministry of Defence will sustain its support through the provision of adequate logistics and equipment that would assist you in restoring peace to our dear nation. I will like to appreciate the commendable role played by the armed forces in the preservation and security of our fatherland from independence to date.

“The achievements of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, militancy and banditry, among others, are well recognised and appreciated. While defending our country against all forms of threats, you are sometimes exposed to daunting challenges.

“Many have paid the supreme price in the line of duty, while some others survived with varying degrees of injuries and incapacitation.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said personnel of the armed forces have continued to lay down their lives for Nigeria to be one indivisible nation. He urged them to keep doing the good work of uniting the country.

Twenty-four servicemen, comprising 12 officers, including the late Lieutenant Colonel Abu Ali, Flight Lieutenant Dairo and 12 soldiers, were honoured for gallantry, professionalism and dedication to duty.

COAS in Plateau, preaches peace, unity, love

To end violence and incessant killings in Plateau State, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has visited the state to preach peace and unity among the people.

He visited Governor Simon Lalong, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom Jos, chairman, of the state’s Council of Emirs and Chiefs and other critical stakeholders. He reiterated the need for peace and unity.

Yahaya reassured the governor and the people of the state of adequate security, working in close synergy with sister services and other security agencies: “Plateau State remains home of peace and tourism. All critical stakeholders must work assiduously to restore the state to her glorious days.”

He commiserated with the governor and the people over the unfortunate demise of Major General Abraham Luka Dusu, whom he described as a distinguished senior officer, a friend and coursemate.

Lalong equally commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the demise of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and others who paid the supreme price while in the line of duty.

The COAS also reiterated the critical roles of traditional rulers in peace-building in society. He commended the Gbong Gwom Jos for his efforts in propagating peace. Responding, the traditional ruler expressed satisfaction with ongoing military operations in the state.

He urged the military to remain focused and resolute in discharging their constitutional responsibility. He prayed that God would continue to guide the COAS and his troops as they put their lives in harm’s way in service to fatherland and humanity.

Nasarawa varsity, Army in strategic partnership

The Nigerian Army and Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security and strategic studies development.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim, said the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) and NSUK would leverage on the MoU to pursue academic excellence.

Commandant, NACOL, Maj-Gen. Martin Enendu, said the partnership would improve strategic studies and training of students of NACOL. He added that the collaboration would spur the college to continue partnering with professional bodies towards achieving excellence in the field of studies.

Vice-chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, represented by the deputy vice-chancellor, administration, Prof. Saadatu Liman, said the partnership would improve the quality of academic performance and open new frontiers of collaboration between the institutions. She noted that the “university is favourably disposed to organizing joint training programmes with the Nigerian Army.”

She reiterated the willingness of the university to extend opportunities for academically qualified officers to teach courses that would add value to their programmes.

Yuletide: Army launches operations to checkmate terrorism, banditry, others

The Nigerian army said it has launched three field-training exercises across the nation in preparation for Christmas and New Year, “Golden Dawn”, “Enduring Peace” and “Still Water,” to checkmate activities of kidnappers, bandits, thugs, armed robbers, cultists, secessionists, killer herders and insurgents.

The exercises were flagged off by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, at Ovie-Emene, in Enugu East Local Government, Enugu State.

They are aimed at curbing all forms of criminality and would allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide, as well as sharpening the skills of troops of the Nigerian Army in the conduct of internal security operations.

During the exercise, troops would be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges. The army said: “The exercise will run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ areas of responsibility in the South West, South-South and South East regions, respectively.

“It will be conducted in Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade areas of responsibility in the North Central states of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory, respectively.

“The field training exercises are routines conducted yearly by the Nigerian Army, designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

“This will be complemented by robust civil-military relations activities in identified communities in the envisaged AORs. This intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the NA and other security agencies to stem the tide of crimes and criminality across the areas, particularly as the Yuletide approaches.

“Members of the public are enjoined not to panic at sighting the movement of troops and equipment. They are also urged to continue to support the NA and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinities. Nigerians are encouraged to take ownership of the exercise for a seamless celebration during the Yuletide.”

Nigeria lauds neighbours’ support in fight against terror

Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has pledged Nigeria’s readiness to cooperate with neighbouring countries to mitigate insecurity bedevilling the region. He gave the assurance during Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration organised by the Defence Section, Nigerian Embassy, N’Djamena, Chad.

He said: “Nigeria is a friendly nation. We advocate collective efforts in mitigating regional security challenges.”

He cited Liberia and Sierra Leone as case studies, where Nigeria mobilised resources and member states of West Africa to combat rebellions and ultimately facilitated the installation of democratic government in the countries.

He added that: “Good neighbourliness is a prerequisite for peace and stability. Nigeria will continue to cooperate with her neighbours to defeat insurgency and restore normalcy in the Lake Chad region.”

The event was attended by members of the Nigerian community in Chad, diplomats, representatives of regional organizations, non-governmental organisations and citizens of the host country, Chad. Ibrahim appreciated support of neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

He urged the strategic partners and donors to remain steadfast and increase the offensive against insurgents and return the region to its glorious, prosperous past.

Earlier, the Nigerian defence adviser to Chad, Colonel Hassan Bukar, expressed appreciation to the friends and supporters of Nigeria for identifying and cooperating with the country in “these surmountable trying times.”

