Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters on Tuesday said its operations launched to wipe out banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in the north-western states of the country had led to the killing of 132, armed bandits, recovery of 39 firearms and 2,437 rounds of ammunition between May and July.

Director Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known at a media briefing said over 25 suspected bandits were arrested during the period while 14 motorcycles used by the bandits to carry out their nefarious activities were impounded.

He said all the arrested suspects currently in military custody would be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agencies as soon as investigations were concluded.